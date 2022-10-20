Congressmen take oath of huge participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress office-bearers and activists today vowed to record their largest participation in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi will be holding public gatherings in Nanded and Shegaon. Hence hundreds of party members, activists and others will be participating in the gatherings from the jurisdiction of Aurangabad City and rural parts of the district.

It may be noted that Gajanan Maharaj's Shegaon is near the city. Hence the activists seem to be keen on visiting Shegaon in large numbers.

A meeting to review the participation plan was held at Gandhi Bhavan today afternoon. Former MLA Namdeo Pawar, who is the Aurangabad coordinator of the yatra, briefed upon Rahul Gandhi's daily schedule, while the Aurangabad City Congress Committee (ACCC) president Shaikh Yusuf and Aurangabad District Congress Committee (ADCC) president Kalyan Kale, both of them appealed to the desirous participants to enrol their names with them.

A resolution to congratulate Mallikarjun Kharage on his election as the new chairman of the All India Congress Committee was passed in the meeting unanimously. Kiran Patil-Dongaonkar proposed it, while Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) general secretary Dr Zafar Khan seconded the proposal. Later on, Kanchan Chate, Mahendra Ramandwal, Madhavi Chandraki, Kaiser Baba, Mukhtar Khan and others were feted on the occasion for their appointments to various positions in the party.

At the outset, former ACCC president GSA Ansari feted Shaikh Yusuf and Kalyan Kale. Seva Dal's state president Vilas Bapu Autade, former minister Anil Patel, Arun Shirsaat, Mahendra Ramandwal, Ujwal Dutt, Deepali Misal, Mudassar Ansari, Bane Khan Pathan and others spoke on the occasion. Pawan Dongre and Kiran Dongaonkar conducted the proceedings.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started on September 7 and it is a foot march of 3,500 km distance. Meanwhile, the success of the rally is sending shocking waves to BJP. The rally will enter Maharashtra at Degloor. The first public gathering at Nanded will be a mammoth, while the second gathering will be held at Shegaon. Registration is mandatory as without passes there is no entry to participate in the rally. The party activists and workers should encash the opportunity as this is the time to do something for the party, said Namdeo Pawar.

The meeting was also attended by office-bearers including Hema Patil, Meenakshi Borde-Deshpande, Saroj Maslage, Jaganath Kale, Anil Patil-Mankape, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Atish Pitale, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Anis Patel, Mohsin Ahmed, Surekha Pankade, Vijaya Bhosale, Diksha Pawar, Shaikh Rais, Umakant Khotkar, Pariga Khandagale and Gaurav Jaiswal along with a large number of activists and office-bearers on the occasion.