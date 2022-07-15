Conmen dupe 3 of Rs 12L on lure of showers of money

Aurangabad, July 15:

Three conmen duped three persons of Rs 11.62 lakh on the lure of showering money. The crime branch police have arrested these three conmen, informed PI Avinash Aghav.

As per the complaint lodged by Javed Khan Noor Khan (Priya Colony, Padegaon) with Kranti Chowk police station, he knew Pushpa alias Ratnadeepa Balso Gadekar and Mahesh alias Shodhan Prasad Nipanikar (both residents of Mapsa, Goa). On June 15, both of them had come to Javed’s house in the city. These three met accused Pramod Deepak Kamble (Baudhnagar, Jawahar Colony) who, told them that he knew a godman who can shower money and he demanded Rs 5,000 for it. He then introduced them to the godman Kailas Ramdas Salunke (25, Waluj). He told them that they will have to perform a Puja to shower money. He then gained their confidence and took Rs 7,000 from them to arrange the Puja.

Later, for performing the Puja, Javed paid Salunke Rs 2 lakh, Pushpa Gadekar Rs 5.90 lakh and Nipanikar Rs 3.60 lakh. After taking money, he assured them that he will shower money in the next few days.

Later, Salunke asked for additional Rs 90,000 for conducting some rituals. The three of them when realized that they have been taken for a ride, they met crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume. The police team led by PSI Amol Mhaske laid a trap and arrested Salunke, his brother-in-law Gorakh Pawar and Pramod Kamble from Kartiki Hotel. The police have seized Rs 1.22 lakh from them.

The police action was executed under the guidance of ACP Dhume, PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Mhaske, ASI Satish Jadhav, Jitendra Thakur, Rajendra Gujrathi, Sanjay Rajput, Machindra Jadhav, Manish Suryawanshi, Navnath Khandekar, Vitthal Sure and Dnyaneshwar Jadhav. PSI Choturao Thube is further investigating the case.