Conmen dupe old man of jewellery

Aurangabad, March 24:

Two conmen posing as policemen duped an old man of his jewellery in Cidco N-2 area on Wednesday in broad day light.

According to the complaint lodged by complainant Sakharam Arjun Chadare (55, Thakarenagar), he runs a mandap decoration business. On Tuesday afternoon, he was walking towards API Corner to pick his nephew Bhaiya Borude. Two men came near him on a motorcycle and told him that they are policemen. They are inspecting the area as several criminal activities have increased here. They asked Chadare why he is wearing so much gold jewellery and he can be robbed by thieves. They then told him to keep all his rings, chain, purse and mobile phone in a handkerchief and put it in his pocket. On the pretext to help him, they took away the gold jewellery and fled from the scene. When Chadare went home and checked the handkerchief, he found only his purse and mobile phone in it. He then lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station. The police are now checking the CCTV footage in this area to trace the conmen, informed PI Brahma Giri.