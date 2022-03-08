Conservation of Mir Adil Darwaza, Fortification Wall begins

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 8:

Here is good news for the heritage-lovers as the works to conserve the dilapidated heritage gate Mir Adil Darwaza (Gate) and the fortification wall have been started from today. The district planning committee (DPC) has sanctioned a fund of Rs 2.25 crore for the heritage task.

The gate welcomes visitors at the educational landmark Government College of Arts and Science (Kile Ark) and attracts the attention of visitors heading towards another famous landmark of the city - Subhedari Guest House.

The fortification wall is a part of yesteryears summer palace Kile Ark. It extends till the official residence of the collector and then turn upward towards the heritage gate. Ironically, both the gate and the fortification wall had went unnoticed for the last many decades. Hence the condition of gate starts deteriorating and the dilapidated fortification wall calls for immediate conservation.

The district collector Sunil Chavan played a vital role in beautifying the surrounding vicinity of his official residence. The provision of Rs 2.25 crore has been made in DPC.

The work will be done in two phases. The conservation of gate and fortification wall will be done by Latur-based Sai Prem Construction by spending Rs 1.51 crore in the first phase. The second phase include electrical works and the tender in this regard will be invited later on. The heritage architect Pradeep Deshpande is supervising the project.

Open space for events

It may be noted that there is a huge space lying open near the fortification wall and it can be seen on the left side while proceedings towards either the college or guest house. The open space will be now used to conduct cultural or community programmes. A giant size stage will be built at the site. The space could be utilised as an open air theatre; holding various programmes including school gatherings, conduct heritage walks, NCC parade, playing police band etc.

The district collector Sunil Chavan and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey inaugurated the works on Tuesday (March 8). The AMC city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineer Sunil Kakade, ward engineer Farooq Khan and junior engineer Santosh Jhapkar were also present on the occasion.