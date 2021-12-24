Constable arrested in copying case suspended

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

Aurangabad city police force constable arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on the charges of providing answers during the police recruitment examination through an electronic device fixed in the mask of the candidate inside the examination hall has been suspended.

The constable identified as Rahul Uttam Gaikwad (33, Mill Corner, Police Quarters) is posted in City Chowk police station. Now, he has been suspended from the city police force, informed DCP Aparna Gite. Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate implemented a police recruitment examination process to recruit 720 policemen on November 19. During the exam, a candidate, Nitin Jaggannath Misal, (26) was arrested for using unfair means. An electronic device was found in his face mask but he escaped from the examination centre. The police then searched Rameshwar Dadasaheb Shinde (24, Aurangabad), who was telling Misal answers through the electronic device.

One more candidate Ganesh Rambhau Vaidya (25, Dhondalgaon, Vaijapur) was arrested from Bhoiwada on Monday who used the electronic device in the examination. Constable Rahul Gaikwad provided answers from outside the centre, it was cleared from the investigation.

He has been arrested and remanded in police custody till December 27. Meanwhile, he has been suspended, DCP Gite informed.