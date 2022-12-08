Constable booked for demanding bribe

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested a constable of Satara police station for demanding a bribe at Santaji Police Chowki on Paithan Road on Thursday. A case has been registered with Satara police station.

The constable has been identified as Tejrao Shankarrao Gavhane (57, near Shrikrishna Mangal Karyalaya, Mayur Park).

According to the details provided by ACB, the complainant’s son met an accident as his motorcycle slipped near the Indian Oil petrol pump on November 25. He was injured in the accident and was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital. A case was registered with Satara police station.

When the complainant’s son recovered and was given discharged went to the police station to take his motorcycle. He completed all the legal procedures for it. However, investigating officer Gavhane demanded Rs 1,000 from him to give him his motorcycle. Hence, his father lodged a complaint with ACB SP Sandeep Atole.

Accordingly, PI Reshma Saudagar, head constable Ravindra Kale, Dattatray Horkate, Sunil Patil, and Sunil Bankar laid a trap near Santaji police Chawki and held Gavhane red-handed while accepting the bribe.