Constituency’s transformation in five years: Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

"The Aurangabad East constituency has transformed over the past five years through extensive development," stated Atul Save, Mahayuti candidate. He pledged to "continue advancing public infrastructure" over the next term. His campaign gained momentum with a padayatra in Balkrishna Nagar and Bharat Nagar, featuring Shiv Sena District Chief Rajendra Janjal, former Corporator Pankaj Bharasakhale, and BJP leaders.

Ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections, Atul Save received support from the youth wing of the Vaishya Suvarna Kar community in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency. Additionally, hundreds of youth from Bridgewadi joined the party under Save’s leadership at the main campaign office. Former Shiv Sena corporators Bharat Lakde and Sachin Misal facilitated the party membership. The event was also attended by MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Shirish Boralkar, Surendra Patni, Anil Makriye, Balasaheb Sanap, and Kishor Shitole, Sanjay Saraf, Vaman Saraf, Uttam Wadgavkar and Sudhir Chinke.