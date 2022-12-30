Construction material stolen after threatening guard

Aurangabad

A group of 12 persons stole construction material worth Rs 3.31 lakh from an open space after threatening the security guard in Pundliknagar on December 28. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.

Police said, Bhaskar Khendke (43, Pundliknagar) is a contractor and he has kept his construction material in the compound of a society. Accused Hemant Patel, Vijay Patel, Tarachand Chavan, Sunil Jawale (all residents of Satara area), Rahul Jadhav (Nyaynagar), Harun Shaikh (Chikalthana), Appasaheb and others demolished the shed in the society compound where the material was kept and stole the material worth Rs 3.31 lakh. Under the guidance of PI Vitthal Pote, PSI Ganesh Mane is further investigating the case.