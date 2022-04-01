Constructions in city and rural areas remain closed

Aurangabad, April 1:

The no work call given by the Aurangabad Building Contractors Association from Friday received 100 per cent response in the city and its environs.

The main demands of the association are 40 per cent increase in wages of skilled and unskilled workers and 25 per cent increase in cost of construction as compared to the previous year. The agitation will continue till April 4, 2022. If the demands are not met, then the direction of the next course of action will be decided, said the association president Rajendra Kundalwal and vice president Sheikh Taher Sheikh Hussain in a press release. Devendra Deshpande, Vishnu Tambe, Pramod Chopra, Yashwant Davane, Ajinkya Kundalwal, Abhishek Jeevanwal and others participated in the agitation.