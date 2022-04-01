Consumer tax implementation begins

Citizens have to pay Rs 1 per day

Aurangabad, April 1:

Implementation of consumer tax has been started from April 1. This tax has been included in the property tax for the new financial year and citizens will have to pay this tax along with property tax. The corporation will charge Rs 1 per day from the citizens.

The municipal corporation had decided to collect consumer tax from citizens for waste collection and processing in 2015. The resolution was passed on February 21, 2021. It was decided to levy consumer tax of Rs 100 per annum for residential properties and Rs 500 per annum for non-residential and commercial properties. The corporation administration also tried to appoint a private agency to collect the consumer tax. A tender was also issued for the same. But, it got no response. Therefore, consumer tax could not be collected in the year 2021. As it is not possible to appoint a private agency, it has been decided to issue a demand note to the citizens from the new financial year by mentioning the consumer tax in the property tax. The administration has also increased the consumer tax from Rs 100 to Rs 365 for residential properties. Consumer taxes on non-residential and commercial properties have also been increased several times. Although the municipal administration has not increased the property tax, the citizens will have to pay the increased consumer tax.

Revised rates of consumer tax:

Residential property - Rs 365

Commercial property, shops - Rs 730

Hotels, restaurants, beer bars - Rs 3,650

Lodging boarding, big hotel - Rs. 7,300