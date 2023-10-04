Consumer training workshop concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A consumer training camp organised by Lokkalyan Grahak Sanrakshan Sanstha was concluded at Kanva Bhavan in the city recently. Under the ‘Jago Grahak Jago’ initiative, the Sanstha is working to create awareness about the consumer rights among the people so that they can save themselves getting cheated. The consumers have the right to get quality service and products. During the workshop, the consumers were made aware of their rights. President Dinkar Amrao appealed the consumers to contact the Sanstha in case they are cheated.

National vice president Rajendra Jade, state vice president Amol Purkar, general secretary Anita Joshi, organiser Yogesh Askat, Dattatray Subhedar, city president Ravindra Pandit, Madhuri Sakhare, Meena Gayake and others were present. Shubhangi Kulkarni conducted the proceedings of the function.