Contact office of Samanvay samiti inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram will be celebrated with enthusiasm on April 22. The inauguration of the Bhagwan Parashuram Janmotsava Samiti’s contact office was held on Thursday, by the Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti at Savarkar Chowk, Nirala Bazar. Entrepreneurs Ravindra Vaidya, BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, and Sena leader Jaywant Oak were in attendance, along with all office bearers, including Samiti chairman Milind Damodare and vice chairman Dhananjay Pandey. Project head Anil Mule informed the attendees about the upcoming celebration of Lord Parashuram's birth anniversary and the various programmes and procession being planned for the occasion.