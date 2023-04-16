Contact toll free numbers of toll plazas for urgent assistance

Helpline number 1033, 108 for Samruddhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up toll booths on the Samruddhi expressway and Solapur-Dhule highway, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Jalna and Pune routes.

To assist motorists in case of any problems, toll drivers are responsible for providing help within a distance of 62 km from the toll plaza. They can be reached by calling the helpline number 1033, while additional numbers for Samruddhi expressway are 108, 18002332233, and 8181818155.

If a motorist experiences an accident or requires immediate medical assistance, an ambulance with a life support system will be dispatched by NHAI and Sammruddhi. The toll booths are located every 40 to 60 km, making it easier for motorists to get help quickly.

In case of any trouble, motorists are advised to contact the helpline first and, if necessary, the highway police. This assistance is available for incidents such as accidents, running out of fuel, and vehicle breakdowns.

NHAI has claimed that they have set up toll booths with ambulances and manpower available 24 hours a day for assistance. These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists and to provide them with timely help when needed.