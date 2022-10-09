Container laden with gutkha worth Rs 30L seized

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Food and Drug Administration officers seized a container laden with gutkha banned in the state worth Rs 30 lakh at Karodi check post on Dhula - Solapur Highway on Saturday night.

Food safety officers Sanjay Chatte and Sandeep Suryawani from Amravati received the information that gutkha is being transported on Dhule - Solapur Highway. Accordingly, the officers laid a trap at Karodi and stopped a container (MH 14 GD 5550). During the search, it was found that it was laden with gutkha worth Rs 30 lakh. The driver during interrogation, told his name as Saddam and the gutkha belonged to Bilal alias Reddy Raghav. However, the driver taking advantage of the dark, fled from the scene. A case has been registered with Daulatabad police station on the complaint lodged by food safety officer Sulakshana Jadhav. The container has been deposited with the police. API Sanjay Gite is further investigating the case.