Contempt of the court notice to chief engineer

Aurangabad:

The present and retired chief engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD), Beed, have been issued a notice of contempt of the court for not complying with the orders issued nine months ago to dispose of the petitioner's application regarding land rent of the acquired land. Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh of Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court have ordered both the officials to appear before the court and file the affidavit on November 28.

Shripati Apparao Munde had filed a petition through Adv Shrimant Munde. Shripati owns land at Shivni in Beed tehsil. This land was acquired by the PWD. The petitioners had applied to the Beed collector and the executive engineer of the PWD on March 6, 2019 to get the land rent of this acquired land.

Also reminders were sent to settle the application. But as no action was taken, the petitioners filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench. During the prior hearing of the petition, the Bench had ordered that the application be disposed of within nine months. Since the application was not disposed of even after the orders, the petitioners filed a contempt petition in the bench.