Content creators thrive in election campaigns.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Traditional campaigning methods are outdated, and candidates struggle to reach voters in limited time. As a result, they now share election promises and appeals through videos instead of print materials. Social media has become a key tool, and candidates are hiring skilled content creators to promote their messages.

In the district’s six rural constituencies, candidates are using social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to reach voters. Those skilled in these platforms are being hired as social media handlers by candidates. Social media handlers are broadcasting daily events like meetings, gatherings, and rallies live, sharing them in video and reel formats across multiple groups. Content creators from both urban and rural areas are being hired for this work, making content creation a key part of the election campaign.

Digital recordings overtake live announcers.

In the past, announcers were crucial in campaign events. However, digital recordings have become more popular, reducing the need for live announcers. Now, announcements are mainly made through autorickshaws and campaign vehicles using digital recordings, with a greater focus on videos and reels for outreach.

Concise campaign messaging with reels

Video reels are being used to convey campaign messages in 30 seconds to one minute. Young people, couples, children and content creators across the state are producing short videos, songs, and appeals for candidates. These posts are shared three times a day, with a unified status across social media platforms.