Continuation of Shiv Jayanti news

Flowers were showered from a helicopter on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk at 11.30 am. As the helicopter started hovering at Kranti Chowk, people turned their mobile phones towards the sky and started shooting. Rose and jasmine were showered on the statue. The chants of 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji' filled the surroundings. Another helicopter arrived in half an hour but the wind was so strong that the flowers fell on the other side. Flowers were showered on all the statues in Mukundwadi, Jaibhavaninagar, Avishkar Colony, Cidco N-7, Jadhavwadi APMC, and Cantonment and all the statues in the district.

Shahir wins the hearts

Shivshahir Ganesh Patil Galande presented powadas and songs on the life of Shivaji Maharaj from the dais of Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti. Many people clapped and cheered him to show their appreciation. People stood for two hours to listen to the songs.

Statue leaves many spellbound

The tallest statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the country is erected at Kranti Chowk. The magnificence of the statue left many spellbound. Many even stood for hours just looking at the statue.

Lakhs of photos clicked

Lakhs of photos were clicked at Kranti Chowk through mobile phones. Many were clicking selfies while some were clicking group photographs. The photos were instantly shared on social media sites.

Traditional attire trends

Thousands of youths, women, and men had gathered at Kranti Chowk dressed in traditional attire. Traditional sarees, saffron phetas and dhoti Kurta were the trending attires. Many young girls and kids were also seen dressed in traditional attire.