Continues leakages are like a game of 'Tom and Jerry'

Aurangabad, Sep 21:

The pump house of Jayakwadi was shut down for 13 hours due to a short circuit caused by a rat two days ago. While commenting on it, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court said that corporation should be checked whether the mouse is two-legged or four-legged. Regarding the leakage on water lines, the bench said, the leakages on waterlines should be stopped immediately. Stopping one leak starts another. This is like a game of 'Tom and Jerry'.

A bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar made the above comment during a hearing on development works in the city on Wednesday. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrakar and chairman of the monitoring committee constituted in this regard, reported to the court that due to lack of coordination between the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and the contractor, the work of the city's water supply scheme is progressing at a slow pace.

The court then directed to speed up the work by increasing sufficient manpower and system. During the hearing, adv Sambhaji Tope representing the municipal corporation informed the court that the corporation has taken action against 1,038 illegal water connections and 270 connections have been regularised under the Mahaabhay Scheme.

Work of overhead water tank underway

The committee informed the court that the work of 53 overhead water tanks is underway in the city and work of 30 tanks is moving at a fast pace. It was also told before the bench that construction of water tanks in Shivajinagar, TV Center, Himayat Bagh, Delhi Gate, Misarwadi, Jubilee Park, Pratapnagar, Shakyanagar, Hanuman Tekdi and Parijatnagar areas of the city will be done on priority.