Continuous rise in city’s mercury

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There has been a fluctuation in temperature since the beginning of the current month.

Except for a few days of rain, the temperature has been on the rise throughout the month. The temperature reached 34.1 degrees Celsius on Monday while the minimum temperature was 19.8 degrees Celsius.

The last Monday of October turned out to be hot in terms of temperature. The Diwali festival has begun, and there is a rush of citizens shopping everywhere in the market. However, the rising temperatures and traffic congestion and lack of parking spaces have caused a lot of inconvenience for the public throughout the day.

The temperature has been gradually increasing by a degree each day since last Wednesday. The maximum temperature was 32.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and it rose continuously. The days were sunny, while the evenings saw light to heavy rainfall in the last week. The rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The maximum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius on October 21. The mercury gradually increased by a degree. Meanwhile, the cool breeze at night has started to be noticeable. Currently, the days are warm with sunny spells, while the evenings bring a slight chill.