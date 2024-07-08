Contractor beaten by his supervisor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station against four individuals for severely beating a contractor over a minor issue in Ranjangaon.

Manik Lakshmanrao Kale runs an electrical fitting business and had taken a contract for fitting work at builder Pandharinath Pawar's site at Ranjangaon Phata. On Saturday evening, when Kale went to the site to work, he found the workers sitting idle. Upon inquiry, the workers informed him that Krishna Yadav, who works as a supervisor for Pawar, had not provided insulation tape for the fitting work. Kale questioned Yadav and complained to Pawar about him. After Yadav left, Kale remained at the site. Sometime later, Yadav returned with three accomplices. Yadav attacked Kale on the face with a sharp object, and his three accomplices abused and beat Kale. Gautam Nikam and Ajay Dolas intervened and rescued Kale. The electrical contractor then filed a complaint at MIDC Waluj Police Station. A case has been registered against Yadav and his three accomplices. Further investigation is on by police.