Contractor ends life in Pisadevi

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, Babasaheb Ghuge had three Hyva trucks and one poclain machine. The complainant went to drop her daughter at school on Tuesday morning. Her husband who was a Government contractor ended his life by hanging himself at their residence till she returned home.

In the recovered suicide note, he mentioned that the reason was written in his diary. Police inspector Devidas Gaat, and PSI Sudam Shirsath took the diary into custody.

In the diary, Ghuge mentioned that he had a partnership with Jalna-based Shrikant Ghule who was not paying Rs 40 lakh earned in the contract two years ago.

Babasaheb had another partnership with a contractor of Aurangabad Swapnil Karbhari Ghuge. Both of them had completed the construction of a bridge at Chikhli in Buldhana district.

Swapnil was not paying Rs 30 lakh to the victim.

A truck of the victim was being used at the site of Nivrutti Sable (Dhaidi, Jalna). Nivrutti Sable did not pay Rs 2.10 lakh of rent to the victim and also sold out his truck.

Builders Dhananjay and Pankaj Tawar (both brothers) did not pay the rent of a poclain machine and two trucks.

Aparna Nitin Aghav (Buldhana) intentionally created differences in the family of Babasaheb and harassed the family mentally.

“Sarpanch of Davarwadi (Paithan) Dnyaneshwar Jadhav along with others took cement weir work allotted to Babasaheb and collected the bills. However, enquiry of Babasaheb was carried out because of sub-standard work of the weir,” it was stated in the suicide note. A case was registered with Chikalthana Police Station against seven persons. PSI Shirsath is on the case.