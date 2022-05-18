Contractor starts work of Kasabkheda path

60 km path of the Solapur-Dhule highway

Aurangabad, May 18:

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has ordered the contractor to expedite the patchwork of the 60 km path near Kasabkheda of the Solapur- Aurangabad via Dhule (NH-211) National Highway. Following the order, contractor Dilip Buildcon immediately left for Kasabkheda on Wednesday.

The Telwadi route from Aurangabad to Karodi was inaugurated on April 24, 2022. Part of the highway near Kasabkheda had developed patches. Doubts were raised on the quality of work as the tar on the highway came off in just five months after the inauguration. Taking note, the NHAI immediately instructed the contractor to excavate the entire road for asphalting. The contractor's team on Wednesday began digging up the road for laying a new layer of asphalt. Due to the onset of rains, instructions have been given to do the work as per standard. The contractor is responsible for four years of maintenance and repairs and has a security deposit of Rs 13 crore with NHAI, said project director Arvind Kale.