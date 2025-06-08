Contractor told to redo faulty pipeline work in Hivra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Substandard pipeline installation under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Hivra village has prompted the Zilla Parishad's sub-divisional engineer to order a complete rework. This comes after a formal complaint from Ladgaon Sarpanch Jayashree Bagal and panchayat members highlighting poor execution and technical lapses.

A site inspection revealed that pipelines were laid without the required depth and, in some sections, even remained above ground. Despite only 50% completion, the contractor has already received Rs 56 lakh of the sanctioned Rs 81 lakh from the Water Supply Department. Sarpanch Bagal has now demanded that no further payments be released without final inspection and approval from the gram panchayat to ensure quality and accountability.