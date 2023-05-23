Contractors turn blind eye towards 41 sand depots

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The contractors are turning a blind eye towards sand depots in Marathwada as only 11 tenders were filed for 52 depots.

It may be noted that the State Government adopted a new sand policy to make it available at a cheaper price for common men.

It is speculated that the sand mafia is creating a stumbling block in it. The tenders were invited for 52 depots in the eight districts of the region from May first while tenders received only 11 depots. The administration may extend the last date for tender filling.

It appears that the hope of common men to get cheaper sand may not be fulfilled this year as monsoon is just around the corner.

The citizens will get one brass sand at Rs 600 after the online registration as per the new policy.

The Government has planned to sell 11.35 lakh branch sand through 52 depots in the region. The rainy season will commence in the first week of June. The auction of sand depots is not done after June 9. It is learnt that the sand mafia is creating an obstruction to sand policy.