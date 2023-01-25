Maha FDA raids Mumbai pharma co, seizes steroids, sex-boosters worth Rs 51L

Mumbai, Jan 25 In a swoop, the Maharashtra FDA has seized large stocks of over Rs 51 lakh of sex-enhancer drugs and steroid injections used for body-building, an official said here on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Food & Drugs Administration and MHB Colony Police Station laid a trap and nabbed a person red-handed on January 24 while supplying steroids and sex-power drugs near the Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali west.

His questioning and further investigations led them to the Kosher Pharmaceuticals, in Borivali west, which was jointly raided by the FDA and police teams, said Assistant FDA Commissioner Ganesh Rokade.

"The action team that raided the premises found huge stocks of Anabolic Steroids injections, like Testosterone, Oxandrolone, Stanozolol, Estradiol, Mesterolone, Boldenone, Nandrolone, Adenosine Monophosphate, and sex-boosters like Sildenafil and Tadalafil tablets," said Rokade.

He added that the firm was not holding any type of licence under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 rules, and the company allegedly "indulged in selling sensitive drugs which are supposed to be used only on the advice of a physician for the treatment of chronic illnesses".

Accordingly, the FDA teams drew representative samples and seized the remaining stocks worth Rs 51.27 lakh while some company officials have reportedly been detained for further probe by the police.

The MHB Colony Police Station has registered a FIR and further investigations, including the possible involvement of more persons who may be involved in the illegal sale of the drugs, is underway.

The entire operation was carried out under the instructions of FDA Minister Sanjay Rathod, guided by FDA Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale, Joint Commissioner Samadhan Pawar, and their teams of sleuths.

Rokade appealed to the public that the FDA works to promote public health by regulating the quality, safety and efficacy of drugs for treatment of diseases and hence people should take any medicines only on the advice of the doctors from valid drugs licence holders against a proper sales bill.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor