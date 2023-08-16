Contribution of Mahanor cannot be forgotten: Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farming and farmers are personal subjects of poet N D Mahanor and mine. Mahanora did his writings keeping agriculture and the farmer, his crops in view. His contribution to agriculture, poetry and literature will never be forgotten,” Padma Vibhushan, Sharad Pawar, NCP chief.

He was speaking in a programme ‘Pakshi Door Deshi Gele’ organised at MGM’s Rukhmini Hall on Tuesday by various organisations to pay poetical tribute to Padmashri N D Mahanor

“Mahanor had a great interest in agriculture. He used to take a stand on water conservation policy. Mahanor worked in the legislature for 12 years. They would talk for hours, but whoever the Speaker was, he never imposed a time limit on him,” he said.

Nilesh Raut read Mahanor's analysis of peasants and farmers' agitation of 1980 in the poet’s own language.

Dasu Vaidya, Prakash Holkar, Sanjivani Tadegaonkar and Shiv Kadam read two poems of Mahanor each.

Rahul Khare and Malvika Dixit (Pune) sang songs composed by Mahanor. Niranjan Bhalerao gave accompaniment on the flute to them. Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings of the programme.

MGM University, Yashwantrao Chavan Center, Department of Marathi of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation and Abhyudaya Foundation jointly organised the event.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Kautikrao Thale Patil, Baba Bhand, MLA Rajesh Tope, Rohit Pawar and others were present.