Controversy triggers after Anganwadi staff told to attend felicitation in Paithan

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

In a surprising development, an official order has been released ordering the Anganwadi sevikas or helpers of 42 villages in Paithan tehsil to remain present at the grand civic felicitation of the chief minister Eknath Shinde organised in Paithan on September 12. The letter was issued by the Integrated Child Development Officer (Project II). However, on inquiry, the officer claimed that no such order has been issued in this regard.

It may be noted that the felicitation is organised by the Shinde group of Shiv Sena at Kavsan Stadium in Paithan. The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve has accused the organisers have taken the help of the administration to attract attendance at the felicitation programme. He said,” To avoid embarrassment if the citizens do not attend the CM’s programme. Out of this fear, a diktat has been released making it mandatory for the Anganwadi sevikas and helpers of 42 villages in the Paithan tehsil to attend the function on Monday.”