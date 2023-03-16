Controversy triggers over 3-storeyed illegal building in Cidco N-5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today stopped the drive to remove encroachment after there was opposition to the demolition of a three-storeyed illegal building in the Cidco N-5 sector.

The civic squad reached Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Commercial Complex to demolish the controversial building today morning. However, Raju Khare strongly opposed the action. The argument continued till the afternoon. Later on, the CSMC served a 24-hour period notice to the gala owner and returned empty-handed from Cidco N-5 sector. It may be noted that when the argument was taking place not a single senior officer was present on the occasion.

It so happened that Sachin Gokhale built the multi-storeyed building illegally on his gala in the commercial complex. The anti-encroachment squad reached the spot at 11 am for demolishing, but Raju Khare opposed the action saying you cannot touch the property without serving notice.

The Cidco police station inspector Sambhaji Pawar refrained Khare from intervening and told him to send the gala owner. The heated arguments continued till 2 pm. Later on, the building inspectors Pandit Gaoli and Mazhar Ali served a notice to Sachin Gokhale and returned from the spot.

The residents expressed their disappointment against the Cidco and municipal corporation authorities as he had constructed the building illegally under their noses, although the complex is located on one of the busiest roads. The owner was running a hotel business so far. How did the Cidco administration give him permission? They claimed that gala owner usurped one metre of utility land. Meanwhile, the Cidco administration has clarified that the construction made upon the gala is illegal.