Convocation ceremony held in Vivekanand College

Aurangabad: The convocation ceremony for the graduate and postgraduate students of the academic year 2020-21 was held in Vivekanand College recently.

Vice-chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal and dean of Humanities faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Prashatn Amrutkar were the chief guests.

College principal Dr D R Shengule and incharge of Students Sansad Dr Vasant Niras were also seated on the dais. A convocation procession was taken out in the college before the commencement of the main programme.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said that the students have tremendous opportunities in the era of competition, but, they will have to remain updated, tech-savvy and positive, to avail of this.

He also advised the students to use the degree more to find a path in life’s struggle. Dr Amrutkr also spoke.

Vice principal Dr T R Patil, Dr Arun Patil, and teaching and non-teaching employees were present.