Cook ends life, blames political leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 46-year-old cook committed suicide by hanging himself as some people were harassing him even after repaying the loan.

The deceased has been as identified as Jagdish Khemchand Surbhaiyye. This incident came to light on Tuesday evening.

According to details, when there was no work of catering, Jagdish used to sell vegetables and fruits. He lived in Milindnagnar area with wife, mother, three daughters and a son. He hanged himself in his room on Tuesday evening while the family members were at work.

As soon as the family realised this, they rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death was registered. A probe is underway on the basis of his suicide note.

Police Inspector of Osmanpura Police Station Somnath Jadhav said that they would take further action after verifying the handwriting through experts. His family demanded that a case should be registered against the guilty.

What is stated in suicide note?

Jagdish left a suicide note at the place where he had committed suicide. In 2019, he had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakhs from Jaibhavani Bank. “I repaid that loan with interest, but I was constantly harassed to pay the loan amount. A political leader along with his brother harassed me,” he stated in the note.