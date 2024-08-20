Cop thrashes delivery boy over delay in parcel

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delivery boy was brutally beaten and seriously injured by rude police personnel from the Cidco police station over the trivial issue of delayed parcel delivery. The incident took place on Monday in Avishkar Colony. The police personnel named Jeevan Shejwal has been charged with the offense.

Jitendra Manke (30) has been running a newspaper agency since 2007. To support his family financially, he started working as an online delivery agent six months ago. On Monday, after delivering newspapers between 4 am and 7 am, he began his online parcel delivery work at 11 am. One of these parcels was meant for Shejwal. At 10.30 am, Shejwal called Jitendra, asking for the parcel to be delivered quickly. Hence, Jitendra assured him that he would deliver it as soon as the rain stopped.

Marks covering his entire body

Jitendra had a total of 85 parcels to deliver, which caused some delays. During this time, Shejwal made four more calls. At 2.30 pm Jitendra reached Avishkar Colony and called Shejwal for location. The latter arrived with a fibre stick. He started abusing Jitendra, questioning why the parcel was so late and then began beating him. He hit Jitendra repeatedly, causing his lips to split (causing swelling) and leaving bloodstained marks all over his body. Residents intervened and rescued Jitendra.

Misconduct by 'new' police personnel

In recent years, newly recruited young police personnel have been reportedly engaging in acts of bullying and notoriety in the city. There is nobody’s control over them. Business owners have reported incidents where these officers forcefully take water bottles, packets, and food parcels from street vendors, food joints, and hotel owners while on patrol. They often stand outside wine shops and extort money from customers, threatening them in the name of their superiors if they refuse.

Immediate suspension orders

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Navneet Kanwat took serious note of the incident. As soon as the case was registered, Shejwal was suspended. Kanwat also assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and strict action would be taken against the cop.