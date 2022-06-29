Copper wire worth Rs 1L stolen

Aurangabad, June 29:

Copper cable amounting to Rs 1.07 lakh was stolen from R N Industrial Electrical Company Waluj MIDC area. The incident came to fore on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered against an unidentified thief with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, storekeeper of the company Vikas Hiwale came to the company on Wednesday at around 8 am. He found that the copper flexible green cable was missing. He informed the officer of the HR Department Nitin Satdive. On receiving the information, Satdive immediately rushed to the company and inspected the site. He found that the 60 meters copper cable amounting Rs 1.07 lakh was missing. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.