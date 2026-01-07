Copper worth Rs 9 lakh stolen from BSNL office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Copper cables worth approximately Rs 9 lakh were stolen from a BSNL office. In connection with the incident, a case was registered at the MIDC Cdico police station on January 6.

Junior Telecom officer Datta Dubile (42) lodged a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, an auction of copper cables belonging to the department was held on December 23. The tender for 96 pieces of 1,200-pair copper cables was awarded to Pranam Enterprises. As per procedure, the cables were sealed and packed on December 20 in the presence of Dubile. However, when Dubile carried out an inspection on January 5 prior to handing over the material, only 57 of the 96 pieces were found at the office. The remaining 39 pieces, valued at around 9 lakh, were found to be missing. Following Dubile’s complaint, a case was registered, and police inspector Geeta Bagwade is conducting further investigation.