Corona girl ‘Karina’ turns four

The ‘Corona Girl Karina’, born in Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar and gathered much acclamation across the country has turned three years old now. Three years back, a corona-affected gave birth to a baby girl in District Civil Hospital (DCH) through a Cesarean surgery. However, the newly born baby was kept away from the mother so that she could not get infected for almost 25 days. During this period, the doctors and the nurses took care of the baby. Moreover, the mother and the daughter fought corona bravely as the mother could see her daughter only through video conferencing. Now, this Corona girl has completed three years.

A corona-infected pregnant woman came from Jogeshwari, Mumbai to the city on April 18, 2020. On the way, she sustained labour pains and was admitted to DCH. She gave birth to a cute baby girl. This was the first delivery of a corona-affected lady in the state and the second in the country. The doctors to prevent the corona infection of the newborn baby kept the corona-affected mother away from her for 25 days. The mother could see the girl only through video calling. The news soon spread and the news became sensitive across the country.

Later, the mother recovered and when the mother and the daughter were discharged from the hospital, the doctors and the nurses gave the baby the name ‘Karina’. She will complete three years on Tuesday. The situation at the time of her birth was very different and difficult from now. Karina is very fond of making reels on the film songs on her mobile phone, her mother told while speaking to LT.