Corona patients below 1000 mark after 5 days

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

The corona patients crossed 1000 mark daily for the past five days. Today, the patients came down to 500 mark on Monday. In all, 596 suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from MGM Hospital area, Cidco, Kanchannagar, Rahulnagar, Aurangpura, Shivshankar Colony, Padegaon, Kokanwadi, Ramnagar, Sainagar, Commissioner Office area, Nathpuram, Bhavsinghpura, Pundliknagar, Khadkeshwar, Shreynagar, Pethenagar, Nandanvan Colony, Mhada Colony, Garkheda area, Shaktinagar, Jalannagar, Sudhakarnagar, Ulkanagari (One each).

Nakshatrawadi,Vidyaniketan Colony, Gajanan Colony, Samarthnagar, Padampura, Itkheda, Bansilalnagar, Osmanpura, Dashmeshnagar, Shivajinagar, Jyotinagar, Silk Mill Colony, Shambhunagar, (Two each).

Ghati area, N-8, Paithan Road, Pahadsinghpura, Disha Gaurav Apartment, Vilasnagar, Shivajinagar (Three each). Kanchanwadi - 4, Sigma Hospital are - 5, Harsul - 6, Beed By-pass - 9. Satara area - 10, Others - 358.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri - 1, Vaijapur - 2, Khuldabad - 6, Kannad - 11, Gangapur - 18, Sillod - 20, Paithan - 29, Aurangabad - 46.

3 die; total deaths: 3678

A 93 years old man from Rajnagar, Station Road, 78 years old man from Bhagatsinghnagar and 81 years old woman from Osmanpura died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 24

New patients: 596 (City 463 Rural 133)

Total patients: 1,61,997

Cured - 1,50,362

Discharged today: 364 (City 251 113 rural)

Active: 7957

Deaths: 3678 (03 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 24

Total Doses: 43,14,375

First Dose: 27,90,987

Second Dose: 15,08,948