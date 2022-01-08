Corona tablet available in GMCH

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The Corona tablets, giving quick result in the treatment of the Covid patients and being talked about widely in the country is available in Government College and Hospital (GMCH) for past several days. These tablets were brought in GMCH for treating the patients on research and experimental basis. Now, the demand for these tablets has increased considerably.

GMCH received these tablets for research purpose and were used on some of the patients, which yielded positive results. However, this anti-viral tablet need to be administered to the patients by the advice of the expert doctors. This tablet is proved effective on the high-risk patients and patients with comorbidities. They are administered for five days and yield good results, the experts said. However, it can have adverse effects on some patients and it should not be taken without the prescription of the doctors, they advised.

Head of the medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya said that these tablets were received for research purpose. They are available in GMCH and are administered to the patients as per requirement, she said.