Corona third wave threat for children

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

In the third corona wave, an 18 months old girl died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a 12 years old girl died in a private hospital. The health machinery is worried about the deaths of the children and appealed that the parents should take care of themselves and their children.

An 18 years old girl from Padegaon area was admitted to GMCH on Monday where she died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. In another incident, a 12 years old girl from Rajabazar, Kuwarphalli died in a private hospital. She was being treated since January 19, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sources said.

In the third corona wave, most of the patients are asymptomatic or with minor symptoms. However, due to the deaths of the children in the city, the health machinery has become alert. The experts have appealed that the parents should take care of themselves and the children.

AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said, the 12 years old girl was being treatment for the brain infection. During treatment, her Covid report was positive. Precautions and care of the children need to be taken, he mentioned.

Head of the pediatrics department in GMCH, Dr Prabha Khaire said that the report of the 18 months old deceased girl has been sent for genome sequencing. Her condition was serious when admitted to GMCH. Parents should take care that children should not get infected.

Children patients since January 1 (City)

0 to 5 years - 105

6 to 14 years - 437

15 to 18 years - 376