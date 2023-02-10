JP Nadda releases BJP poll manifesto 'Sankalpatra 2023' in Agartala

BJP President JP Nadda along with Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party’s manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections in Agartala on Thursday. While unveiling the ‘Sankal Patra’ or manifesto document, Nadda said that it is not just a paper, but rather a vision document, which reflects the commitment of the BJP towards the people of Tripura.

The manifesto emphasises some significant commitments to Tripura's tribal communities. It adds that if the BJP is elected, it will restructure the existing Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The BJP has also promised Rs. 5,000 to each tribal family. The manifesto further states that the tribal language Kokborok will be introduced in CBSE and ICSE, Ekalavya school in every tribal block and there will be a tribal University.

Further, the party also promised to provide meals at Rs. 5 three times a day to poor people. These are some major points in the manifesto.