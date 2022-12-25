Corona vaccine now can be administered through nose

Aurangabad

Union government has finally given green signal for the use of Incovacc nasal vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19. The Health and Family Welfare department has included this vaccine in the vaccination programme now. The zilla parishad health department has been informed about it, the sources said. Senior citizens and those afraid of injections will be relieved with this nasal vaccine.

ZP additional district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar said, precautions are being taken in the country considering the corona outburst in China.

This nasal vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad will be available in the private hospitals only. The price of this vaccine has not been fixed yet. It can be administered through nose.