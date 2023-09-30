Corporation to observe 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In accordance with directives from both the central and state governments, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation is gearing up to observe the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign from September 15 to October 2.

As part of this initiative, a one-hour cleanliness campaign is scheduled to take place on October 1, covering 115 wards and 563 locations across the city. The municipal corporation has encouraged citizens to actively participate in the campaign within their respective areas. union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, and guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, will grace the main programme in Shahganj.

Housing minister Atul Save will join the event at the Cidco bus stand. The cleanliness campaign has been organized across 115 wards within the city's nine zones. This encompasses municipal schools, main roads, internal roads, municipal and government hospitals, business establishments, railway stations, bus stands, tourist destinations, and markets. Deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav has issued an appeal for active participation in this one-hour cleanliness drive.