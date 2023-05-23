Corporation to resume garbage collection from GMCH after three-year hiatus

Municipal administrator instructions to regularly clean the premises: Do periodic visits of wards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a long-awaited development, the municipal corporation has finally agreed to resume garbage collection services from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Municipal administrator G Shreekanth expressed his displeasure during a meeting on Tuesday, reprimanding municipal sanitation inspectors and employees for the halt in garbage collection at the hospital. He suggested that the sanitation staff must do periodic visits to the wards in the hospital for garbage pickup.

The meeting, held in the dean's office, aimed to review various issues plaguing the hospital. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod informed that the garbage collection from GMCH had been halted by the municipal corporation since the outbreak of the Covid-19. In response, Shreekanth instructed the municipal employees to resume regular garbage pickup from the hospital. When the employees raised the issue of requiring a vehicle for garbage collection at the hospital, he suggested utilizing existing vehicles, making an additional round, or collecting garbage from the hospital during nighttime.

Furthermore, the hospital authorities also requested additional water supply, to which Shreekanth stated that they would have to wait for the time being, and municipal tankers could be utilized. Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, officer on special duty of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig, Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Venkat Geete, Dr Vikas Rathod, and other officials were present.

Enhance maternity facilities

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the high rate of referrals for deliveries at GMCH and a shortage of rabies vaccines. Shreekanth assured the attendees that efforts would be made to address these issues by enhancing maternity facilities in the municipal hospital and ensuring the availability of rabies vaccines.