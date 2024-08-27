Cost Accountants Exam result declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result of the CMA Intermediate and Final examination recently.

The institute conducted the examinations of these programmes in June 2024. A total of 62 students passed in the Intermediate course from the city chapter of the ICAI.

Of them, 29 students cleared both groups of intermediate while the remaining 33 students cleared group I or II.

The ICAI declared 14 students passed the Final examination. Out of these, seven qualified in both groups, while the remaining declared passed in group III or IV. The pass percentage is 11.

Om Naresh Potalwad secured 17th rank in All India Rank in the CMA Final programme. The other successful students are Harish Tulchiram Jangir, Rahul Sanjay Jadhav, Pushkar V Bhamre, Varsharani Ganesh Solanke, Vaishnavi Gopikishan Chandak and Aishwarya Bhogavkar.

ICAI city chapter president CMA Salman Pathan, vice president CMA Babasaheb Shinde, secretary CMA Samvedi Rane, treasurer CMA Akshay Dande and others wished the candidates best of luck. For details, one may contact the ICAI city chapter office at Jawahar Colony.