Counseling is like elixir for healthy society

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The age of science and technology has made human life convenient, but stress and tension in human life have increased. Not only the youth but also young children are getting heavily trapped in the clutches of the mobile phone,” said Dr Yuvraj Gaherao, Psychology expert.

He was speaking in a special lecture organised on 'Opportunities in Counseling and Psychology.'

at the Vivekanand College recently for the students of the Diploma in Psychological Counseling and Guidance, Postgraduate courses.

College's Vice-Principal Dr Aruna Patil presided over the function. Dr Ravindra Shinde, Head of the Psychology Department and Vice-Principal of the college made an introductory remarks. Dr Gaherao said that after the Corona pandemic, human life and mindset changed completely.

"Everyone became convinced that mental health is as essential as physical health.