Counsellors appointed for for HSC & SSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the contact numbers of counsellors for the HSC and SSC examinations. The State Board will conduct HSC examinations between February 21 and March 19 while students of SSC will take their papers from March 1 to 26.

The division issued the contact numbers of counsellors for the five districts-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli, which fall within its jurisdiction.

The board-level officers were appointed for this purpose and they will counsel the students between 9 am to 7 pm during the examination period. The objective of making available mobile numbers is that students and parents should clear their doubts. This will also help students to reduce their stress of examination.

The examination was number of help mobile numbers of the counsellors are as follows;

Mobile number:

--HSC-8379035572, 9403406725 and 9404526036

--SSC-8275043113 and 7588912194

--Landline Number: 0240 (2334228)