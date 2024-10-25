Count down for filing nominations begin

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There are emerging indications of dissent within the Mahayuti alliance in the district. The number of candidates eager to submit nomination forms is increasing, and more individuals are filing their applications against the official party candidates. With October 26 and 27 being holidays, the last two days for submitting nomination forms are October 28 and 29.

Rebel candidates are currently submitting their applications from Paithan, Phulambri and Kannad constituencies. On the fourth day of the nomination process, 37 individuals purchased a total of 66 forms, while 28 candidates submitted their applications. Meanwhile, the deputy collector (election) Devendra Katke underlined that the process of selling and accepting nomination forms will be closed on October 26 and 27.

28 forms were submitted; while 66 were collected on the fourth day

The process of selling and accepting nomination forms for the upcoming assembly elections began on October 22 in nine constituencies of the district. On the first day alone, 268 individuals collected 587 forms. On the second day, Wednesday, 175 candidates purchased 385 nomination forms. On Thursday, 149 forms were collected, with 24 candidates submitting their applications. On Friday, 37 individuals bought 66 forms, and 28 nomination applications were submitted.

Constituency-wise details of applications received on the fourth day

Sillod: Sangpal Sonawane (BSP) and Shriram Alane (Independent).

Kannad: Manoj Pawar, A. Javed A. Wahed and Syed Ahemad Khan (All Independents).

Phulambri: Mangesh Sable, Ramesh Pawar and Ramesh Katkar (All Independents).

Aurangabad Central: Babangir Gosavi (H.J.P)

Aurangabad West: Sanjay Shirsat (Shinde Sena) and

Manisha Kharat (Independent).

Aurangabad East: Atul Save (BJP), Shaikh Gafran (Independent), Jayprakash Ghorpade (BSP), Sahebkhan Pathan (BRSP) and Mohd. Isaa Mohd. Yasin (MIMAIAM).

Paithan: Anil Raut, Gorakhnath Rathod, Ziaullah Akbar Shaikh and Vijay Chavan (All Independents), Azaroddi Qaudri (A.S.S) and Vaman Sathe (BSP).