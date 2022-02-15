Count down for Smart City Mission begins

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

Aurangabad was one of the 100 important cities of India which were included under the Smart Cities Mission way back in 2015. The Central Government has approved development works of valuing Rs 1,000 crore proposed by

Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL). So far, 60 per cent of proposed works have been completed. The Mission is ending on March 31, 2022. Hence, the Centre has clarified that it will not entertain any work

order issued after the end of the current financial year. As a result, the ASCDCL is inviting tenders for the approved development works (lying pending) on a large scale.

In 2017, 100 Smart City buses valuing spending Rs 37 crore were procured under the Mission. Later on, 700 high resolutions CCTV cameras were installed at every important circle and square of the city under a Safe City project. In real,

the Smart City projects gained momentum after A K Pandey took over as the ASCDCL's chief executive officer (CEO) in 2019. The approved development works were undertaken on large scale in the last two years.

ASCDCL receives Rs 441 cr

The Central Government approved development works valuing Rs 1000 crore under the Mission. As per schedule, it will contribute Rs 500 crore (50 pc), while Rs 250 crore each (25 pc) will be shared by the state government and the

local self-body. So far, the ASCDCL has received funds of Rs 441 crore (Rs 294 crore from the Centre and Rs 147 crore from the State). Meanwhile, the AMC has just contributed Rs 68 crore (out of Rs 250 crore) and it will be obtaining a loan of Rs 182 crore from private banks to give its contribution. Meanwhile, it is clear that the Centre and the State Governments will release their remaining share of Rs 206 crore and Rs 103 crore, respectively only after AMC's contribution.

Pandey underlined, " The tender to undertake the second phase of Safari Park of valuing Rs 57 crore has been published. The tender of the third phase will also be invited soon. The works like Safari Park, Smart City Bus, CCTV and others will remain to continue by the ASCDCL. The centre has instructed ASCDCL not to issue work orders relating to any development work approved under Smart City Mission after March 31. This is the reason the efforts are underway to attract maximum fund before the due date."