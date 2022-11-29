Counting for Senate-Graduate polls begins

Aurangabad: The counting of votes for Senate-Graduate elections began at 10 am, at Badminton Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday. The first phase for the 10 seats of the Senate election was held on November 26.

There were 36,254 registered graduate voters. Of them, 51 per cent (18,680) of voters turned out to exercise their franchise at 83 booths. The sorting of category-wise ballot papers was done at 4 pm.

The votes of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, VJNT, OBC and Women categories will begin in the first phase. The counting of general group candidates will be done later. The bunches of ballot papers were being made for the fast counting of voters. Each bunch has 25 voters.

Counting to take 30 hrs

The university officers said that the process of counting completion would take 28 to 30 hours. The exact picture of the winners will be cleared on November 29.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans, officers, and election advisory committee members participated in the counting process. The counting is being done round-the-clock in three shifts.

A total of 40 employees were deployed for each shift. The first shift ended at 4 pm. Begumpura Police Station Prashant Potdar and police personnel have maintained tight bandobast.

Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Prakash Papdiwal, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Nandita Patil, Dr Bharti Gavli, Dr Pravin Yannawar, deputy registrars Dr Vishnu Karhale, Dilip Bharad, Sanjay Kawade, Pratap Kalawant, I R Manza and others were present.

CCTV cameras, big screen installed

The administration installed 16 closed-circuit TV cameras to monitor and control at election centres.

Director of the University Network and Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar said that a control room was also established. The big was erected outside the counting centre so that supporters of the candidates can watch the counting process live.