Counting of votes at four locations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With only six days left for the municipal corporation elections, voting will be held on January 15 across 1,267 polling stations in the city. Immediately after voting concludes, all EVMs will be stored overnight in strong rooms at four different locations. Counting will begin the next morning, on January 16. The counting of votes will take place at four locations in the city. Preparations for the strong rooms and counting centres have reached the final stage, said the municipal corporation administration.

A total of 859 candidates are contesting for 115 seats in the municipal corporation elections. Campaigning will conclude at 5.30 pm on January 13. While campaigning is in full swing, the administration is also making extensive preparations. Ballot units (EVMs) and control units have been delivered to nine election returning officers, with 20 per cent extra units provided as backup. In total, 4,000 ballot units and 2,000 control units will be used.

Officials and staff have been appointed for voting, and separate personnel will be assigned for counting to ensure smooth conduct, said the election sources.

List of four strong rooms and counting centres

Location-----Prabhag Numbers

Garware Stadium ---1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 23, 24, 25

St. Francis High School---3, 4, 5, 6, 12, 13, 14

Government College of Engineering---21, 22, 27, 18, 19, 20

Government Polytechnic College---15, 16, 17, 26, 28, 29