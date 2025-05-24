Country-made pistol seized from man on Gangapur-Lasur road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Local Crime Branch (LCB) team seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from a man near Tandulwadi Shivara on the Gangapur-Lasur road around 1 am on Friday.

The accused, identified as Amol Vitnor (27), a resident of Manjari, Nevasa in Ahilyanagar, was allegedly trying to stop vehicles when police caught him. Acting on a tip-off, the LCB found Vitnor near a closed hotel, searched him, and recovered the weapon worth Rs 25,000 and cartridges worth Rs 2,000. He failed to provide satisfactory answers when questioned. A case has been registered at the Shillegaon police station, and further investigation is underway.