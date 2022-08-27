Country needs quality education: Krishna Bhoge

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A social system should be created which will bring welfare to the society. The highest level of quality has to be achieved in education. The country also needs quality education to create an enlightened society, said former divisional commissioner Krishna Bhoge.

He was speaking on the topic '75 Years of India's Freedom' in a programme organised at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and former minister Baburao Kale on Saturday. Former minister Anil Patel presided over the programme. Marathwada-Khandesh president of Rail Parishad Vikas Chandra Kabra, Ajanta Education institute secretary Prakash Kale, director Subhash Chaudhary, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and others were present.